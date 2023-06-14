U.S. Small Business Administration loan outreach centers in Hidalgo County closing next week

Residents in Hidalgo County are running out of time to apply for a loan if their home or residence was impacted by severe weather at the end of April.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be closing its two Hidalgo County outreach centers next week. The McAllen office at the Old Church Winery will be closing next Tuesday, and the Palmview location at the Mansion Precinct 3 will close next Wednesday.

Residents can also apply for disaster relief online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.