UIL Softball Playoffs Pre-Game with Harlingen South 5-23

May 24, 2024 in Sports

CABANISS, Texas -- UIL Softball Pre-Game Playoffs are taking place at Cabaniss Stadium, in Corpus Christi. Harlingen South Lady Hawks play in their first Elite Eight game in program history. 

