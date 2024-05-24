UIL Softball Playoffs Pre-Game with Harlingen South 5-23
CABANISS, Texas -- UIL Softball Pre-Game Playoffs are taking place at Cabaniss Stadium, in Corpus Christi. Harlingen South Lady Hawks play in their first Elite Eight game in program history.
Watch the video above to view more.
