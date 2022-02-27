Unofficial voting results: Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo elected as McAllen District 4 city commissioner in runoff election
Unofficial results show Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo has the majority of the votes in the Saturday runoff race for the McAllen District 4 city commissioner seat.
Castillo received over 56% of the votes. His opponent, Pablo Garcia, received roughly 43% of the votes.
Garcia replaces Commissioner Tania Ramirez, who resigned from District 4 to run for county judge.
The race went into a runoff after neither candidate received the necessary 50% plus one vote to declare victory during a special election held last month.
All results are unofficial until certified by the city commission. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for March 14.
More News
News Video
-
‘He is the patriarch of the zoo:’ Gladys Porter Zoo mourns iconic...
-
District 15 Republican candidates voice their campaign
-
City of Peñitas looking to replace council member who pleaded guilty to...
-
Gov. Abbott calls on state agencies to protect Texas from possible Russian...
-
TxDOT spokesman provides update on interchange expansion project