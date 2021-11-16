Update: Fire at McAllen recycling center extinguished

The McAllen Fire Department battled a large fire at a recycling plant near 26th St. and Business 83, the city said Tuesday afternoon.

Business 83 on 23rd Street to 29th Street was shut down but has since reopened.

McAllen firefighters and police were called to the scene and took control of the situation under control, the city said.

Authorities said paper, plastic, and the wind fueled the flames for nearly three hours. Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.