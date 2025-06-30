UPDATE: Power restored to McAllen traffic signals following outage

Photo credit: City of McAllen.

UPDATE: The city of McAllen announced that power has since been restored to the traffic signals that were experiencing outages. Earlier version of the story below:

The city of McAllen is warning drivers of several power outages affecting several traffic signals.

The traffic signal outages are at the following locations:

- Bicentennial Blvd. and Houston Ave.

- 23rd St. and Houston Ave.

- Jackson Ave. and Bicentennial Blvd.

- 23rd St. and Jackson Ave.

- Main St. and Houston Ave.

- Broadway St. and Houston Ave.

- Main St and Jackson Ave

- Erie Ave. and Main St.

- 10th St. and Jackson Ave.

- 10th St. and Houston Ave.

- 10th St. and Dallas Ave.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday.