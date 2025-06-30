x

UPDATE: Power restored to McAllen traffic signals following outage

7 hours 56 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 11:34 AM June 30, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: City of McAllen.

UPDATE: The city of McAllen announced that power has since been restored to the traffic signals that were experiencing outages. Earlier version of the story below:

The city of McAllen is warning drivers of several power outages affecting several traffic signals.

The traffic signal outages are at the following locations:

- Bicentennial Blvd. and Houston Ave.
- 23rd St. and Houston Ave.
- Jackson Ave. and Bicentennial Blvd.
- 23rd St. and Jackson Ave.
- Main St. and Houston Ave.
- Broadway St. and Houston Ave.
- Main St and Jackson Ave
- Erie Ave. and Main St.
- 10th St. and Jackson Ave.
- 10th St. and Houston Ave.
- 10th St. and Dallas Ave.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday. 

