UPDATE: Power restored to McAllen traffic signals following outage
UPDATE: The city of McAllen announced that power has since been restored to the traffic signals that were experiencing outages. Earlier version of the story below:
The city of McAllen is warning drivers of several power outages affecting several traffic signals.
The traffic signal outages are at the following locations:
- Bicentennial Blvd. and Houston Ave.
- 23rd St. and Houston Ave.
- Jackson Ave. and Bicentennial Blvd.
- 23rd St. and Jackson Ave.
- Main St. and Houston Ave.
- Broadway St. and Houston Ave.
- Main St and Jackson Ave
- Erie Ave. and Main St.
- 10th St. and Jackson Ave.
- 10th St. and Houston Ave.
- 10th St. and Dallas Ave.
