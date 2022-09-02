Updated COVID-19 boosters should arrive in Texas next week

Updated COVID-19 boosters should arrive at health care providers across Texas next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.

About 502,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 192,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available for order by Texas health care providers. Another approximately 200,000 doses will be available through large retail pharmacies like H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, DSHS said.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention endorsed the updated boosters on Thursday.

People can get the updated booster as long as it has been at least two months since they completed any primary COVID-19 vaccine series or gotten a previous booster, according to DSHS.

The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people at least 12 years old and the Moderna vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older.

People can use the vaccine finder at vaccines.gov to locate a provider with doses of the new boosters in stock starting next week.