US ambassador in Mexico discusses border opportunities with Mexican governors

The U.S. ambassador in Mexico held a summit on Wednesday in Reynosa with governors from three neighboring Mexican states to discuss economic opportunities on the border.

U.S. ambassador in Mexico Ken Salazar talked highways, land ports of entry, migration and industry with governors from northeast Mexico.

The governor of Nuevo León said the region has all the potential to be the most economically productive place in the world. The newly elected governor also referred to 20 years’ worth of highway and border crossing projects that never started in his state and with the Texas Department of Transportation.

On the immigration front, the governor of Tamaulipas asked for the creation of alternative sites for migrants in order to avoid the camps that sprung up in recent years.

The governor of C oahuila said several preventative measures are in place so something like what was seen in Del Rio doesn't happen again.