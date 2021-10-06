x

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits the Valley

5 hours 36 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 1:24 PM October 06, 2021 in News - Local

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will tour a local high school and hold a roundtable discussion with UTRGV students on Wednesday. 

Cardona and Gonzalez will tour PSJA Early College High School and then have a roundtable discussion with UTRGV students in McAllen. 

The visit is meant to promote President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, which provides students with pathways to affordable higher education, including two years of free community college. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days