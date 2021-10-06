US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits the Valley
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will tour a local high school and hold a roundtable discussion with UTRGV students on Wednesday.
Cardona and Gonzalez will tour PSJA Early College High School and then have a roundtable discussion with UTRGV students in McAllen.
The visit is meant to promote President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, which provides students with pathways to affordable higher education, including two years of free community college.
