US sued to stop deportation of 3 children to El Salvador

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Lawyers for three children in El Salvador are suing the U.S. government, demanding that they be released from a government facility and allowed to seek asylum. Their mother remains at a squalid tent camp in Matamoros, Mexico, where an estimated 2,000 people are waiting for their court hearings a short distance away in Brownsville, Texas. She sent the children across the border on their own after losing her asylum case. Many parents at the camp have made the same choice. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 498 children in its custody have said their family is in Mexico.

