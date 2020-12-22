UTRGV Apartment Break-In Suspect Arrested
EDINBURG – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley police said one person is behind bars in connection to multiple break-ins at a university apartment complex.
The incidents were reported early Wednesday morning at the University Village Apartments.
UTRGV spokesperson Patrick Gonzalez said the male suspect is not a student at the institution. He was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on Friday.
UTRGV police sent the following safety tips:
- Always lock your doors whenever you leave your office or apartment
- Make sure windows are locked. Close any shades at night so no one can see in your room or office
- Do not leave valuables in plain sight and place them in drawers or closets
- Report suspicious people to university police immediately. In case of an emergency, dial 911
- In the event of finding yourself in a burglary, leave the area immediately and call university police
- Create an inventory of your belongings, listing items and their serial numbers
- Take photos of your valuables and keep the list and pictures in a safe location
Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes or others is asked to call UTRGV police at 956-665-7151
