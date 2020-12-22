x

UTRGV Apartment Break-In Suspect Arrested

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, March 10 2017 Mar 10, 2017 March 10, 2017 5:59 PM March 10, 2017 in News

EDINBURG – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley police said one person is behind bars in connection to multiple break-ins at a university apartment complex.

The incidents were reported early Wednesday morning at the University Village Apartments.

UTRGV spokesperson Patrick Gonzalez said the male suspect is not a student at the institution. He was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on Friday.

UTRGV police sent the following safety tips:

  • Always lock your doors whenever you leave your office or apartment

  • Make sure windows are locked. Close any shades at night so no one can see in your room or office

  • Do not leave valuables in plain sight and place them in drawers or closets 

  • Report suspicious people to university police immediately. In case of an emergency, dial 911

  • In the event of finding yourself in a burglary, leave the area immediately and call university police

  • Create an inventory of your belongings, listing items and their serial numbers

  • Take photos of your valuables and keep the list and pictures in a safe location

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes or others is asked to call UTRGV police at 956-665-7151

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you the latest on this case. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days