UTRGV Apartment Break-In Suspect Arrested

EDINBURG – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley police said one person is behind bars in connection to multiple break-ins at a university apartment complex.

The incidents were reported early Wednesday morning at the University Village Apartments.

UTRGV spokesperson Patrick Gonzalez said the male suspect is not a student at the institution. He was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on Friday.

UTRGV police sent the following safety tips:

Always lock your doors whenever you leave your office or apartment

Make sure windows are locked. Close any shades at night so no one can see in your room or office

Do not leave valuables in plain sight and place them in drawers or closets

Report suspicious people to university police immediately. In case of an emergency, dial 911

In the event of finding yourself in a burglary, leave the area immediately and call university police

Create an inventory of your belongings, listing items and their serial numbers

Take photos of your valuables and keep the list and pictures in a safe location

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes or others is asked to call UTRGV police at 956-665-7151

