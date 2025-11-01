UTRGV Athletics encourage football season ticket holders to donate unused tickets

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics is encouraging season ticket holders to donate any unused tickets.

Attendees who have been to any of the home games have likely seen the empty seats, despite every game being sold out.

The university attributes the empty seats to season ticket holders who don't attend the games. They're now asking season ticket holders to donate those tickets, so no seat is left empty.

"Everyone wants a full stadium, the fans want a full stadium, the students want a full stadium and of course the student athletes, it adds to the atmosphere and the experience," UTRGV Chief Revenue Officer Derek Schramm said.

Season ticket holders can donate their unused tickets to military veterans by sending them to donate@vettix.org.

To learn more about transferring tickets, click here.

You can also join the waitlist to become a 2026 football season ticket holder by clicking here.