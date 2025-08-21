UTRGV Athletics warning of football ticket scams

Demand for tickets for UTRGV’s inaugural football season is high, and the university said scammers are looking to take advantage.

University officials said some fans may be buying fake tickets and merchandise without realizing it.

On Tuesday, the university issued a statement warning fans of fake resale tickets.

“We found some [tickets] that said ‘standing room only,’ which was a grave concern because standing room only tickets haven't been distributed yet,” UTRGV Athletics spokesman Jonah Goldberg said.

According to the university, more than 6,000 season tickets have already been sold. Goldberg said one way to avoid getting scammed is to know what a real ticket looks like.

Standing-room-only tickets cost $15 and go on sale the Friday before each home game at 8 a.m. through the university's website.

“We're doing everything possible to try and get fans in and not break the bank,” Goldberg said.

On game day, officials expect over 20,000 people on site — including thousands tailgating outside the stadium.

As for fan gear, UTRGV said official merchandise is being sold inside the stadium that will have a hologram tag marked "officially licensed collegiate product."

For those who want a guaranteed spot inside the stadium, the university says season tickets are your best bet.

If you're looking to buy a ticket for a specific game, be ready the Friday morning before the game.

Click here for the UTRGV Football schedule and for ticket information.

The first game is Saturday, Aug. 30.

Watch the video above for the full story.