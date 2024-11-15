UTRGV baseball lands Los Fresnos star catcher Sebastian Barrera
Los Fresnos catcher Sebastian Barrera signed to play Division I baseball at UTRGV on Wednesday evening.
Barrera verbally committed to the university when he was only a freshman. Since then, he has played a huge part in his baseball team winning three straight district titles.
Barrera was first team all-district as a freshman and sophomore and second team all-district catcher as a junior. He also ranks as the 13th best catcher in the state according to perfect game and ranks top 50 nationally.
"The reason that I chose UTRGV was because I wanted my family to come see me during the games," Barrera said. "I love it there. It's home to me and it's the perfect place to play ball."
