UTRGV Baseball Preparing for Season Opener Friday
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
UTRGV Baseball will be starting up their season this Friday in a four-game series against Rhode Island. We caught up with the Vaqueros to see how they feel ahead of their season opener, watch the video above:
