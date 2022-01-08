x

UTRGV Basketball vs Grand Canyon University

4 hours 24 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, January 07 2022 Jan 7, 2022 January 07, 2022 9:46 PM January 07, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball team faced Grand Canyon University in Western Athletic Conference play.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days