UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took losses at home and on the road to UT Arlington tonight.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
More News
News Video
-
Bridge maintenance to continues after three-vehicle crash at Queen Isabella Causeway
-
McAllen ISD expanding aviation program
-
Pharr taqueria receives increase in customers following viral social media post
-
Community boosts business of Valley taqueria after viral post
-
Suspected drunk driver facing multiple charges in crash that killed Mission mother