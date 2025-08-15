x

UTRGV cheerleaders preparing for first football season

The start of college football is only 15 days away and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is getting ready for their first inaugural football season.

The captains of the UTRGV cheer team, Kassandra Salazar, Ariana Elizondo and Adriana Garza, speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how the team has been preparing for the season and what people can expect on the sidelines during football games.

