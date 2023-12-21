UTRGV community reacts to potential sale of H-E-B Park for Vaquero football

A UTRGV freshman says she doesn't feel the same sense of community and school spirit that she felt in high school.

“There's something missing at this school,” Alexa Prado said. “That's one of the things I do miss, going to the Friday night lights, celebrating our team, our school, showing our pride. That’s one of the things that's missing from here."

That may not be missing much longer after the city of Edinburg officially announced plans to purchase H-E-B Park, and transfer ownership of it to UTRGV to make the park the official home of the UTRGV Vaqueros football team.

“How impactful that is to have a stadium that we could now call our own,” Prado said. "For the university, it’s just surreal."

A sale has not officially been made yet between the city and the park’s current owner — Alonzo Cantu.

