City of Edinburg, UTRGV working to bring Vaquero football to H-E-B Park

The City of Edinburg, in collaboration with the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, is working with UTRGV to facilitate UTRGV Vaquero football games at H-E-B Park, according to a news release.

“We are looking forward to working with the city of Edinburg on the possibility of bringing UTRGV football to H-E-B Park,” UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey stated in a Wednesday news release. “If acquired, this stadium immediately provides our football program with an outstanding venue that could be ready for our 2025 debut.”

This project is poised to elevate the university, providing a transformative addition that promotes and enriches the entire UTRGV academic and athletic journey, according to a news release from Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

“UTRGV football is a source of pride for our community, and I'm pleased to share that our efforts come with no additional cost to our residents,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said in the news release. “We are working hard to support the university, creating an opportunity for all of the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate the spirit of Vaquero football without any added financial burden.”

A sale has not taken place and if one occurs between current stadium owner — Alonzo Cantu — and the city and UTRGV it will occur sometime in 2024.

The inaugural season of UTRGV football is set for 2025.