UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas

The UTRGV baseball team fell 11-4 to the #1 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night.

The Vaqueros went down 7-0 in the first two innings of the game. Despite losing by seven runs, UTRGV only had one less hit than Texas. One of the biggest disparities in the game was the Longhorns drawing a total of eight walks while UTRGV wasn't able to walk a single time all night.

"We didn't do a good job pitching earlier in the game," UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock said of the loss. "When you have that bad a start... you already flush the game."

One of the bright spots for UTRGV came in the form of star second baseman Thomas Williams who finished the day with three hits.

UTRGV is back in action on Thursday night to start their series with Southeastern.