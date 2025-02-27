UTRGV falls just short of huge upset victory over undefeated Southeastern

The UTRGV women's basketball team fell just short of an upset win over undefeated Southeastern on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Lions took a 18-0 conference record into the road matchup with the Vaqueros as UTRGV looks to keep their hopes of a first-round bye in the conference tournament alive.

The game between the two came down to the wire, featuring 10 lead changes and seven ties. UTRGV's last lead came with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter, that's when Southeastern began to take control.

UTRGV managed to cut the deficit back down to just three, with possession and a chance to tie with less than 20 seconds remaining. Kade Hackerott's potential game-tying shot rattled off the rim, falling into the hands of Southeastern. The Lady Lions hit their free throws and sealed the victory to stay undefeated.

"I can't say enough about our effort," UTRGV head coach Lane Lord said after the game. "Coming off this five-game winning streak, we really felt like we had a chance to compete with these guys and I think we did. I think we sent a message that UTRGV is here to stay, and we got a great ball club."

UTRGV's Elizabeth Romer finished with a team-high 15 points on 5/9 shooting from three in the game. Southeastern's Alexius Home ended the afternoon with 19 points to lead all scorers.

The Vaqueros now sit tied for fourth place in the Southland conference standings with Incarnate Word at 11-8. Northwestern State barely sits behind both teams in the standings at 10-8 with two games remaining.