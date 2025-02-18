UTRGV falls to Incarnate Word in Monday Madness matchup
The UTRGV Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to Incarnate Word on Monday night at home.
The Vaqueros held a team in the second half with under five minutes to go, but Jalin Anderson's 14 second half points for Incarnate Word helped lead the Cardinals to a late surge that lifted them past UTRGV.
Howie Fleming Jr. finished as the leading scorer for the Vaqueros with 15 points while Trey Miller trailed closely behind with 14. DK Thorn added 13 points and three steals.
While Thorn, Miller, and Fleming Jr. shined the rest of the Vaqueros struggled to find a rhythm on offense, combining to shoot 19% from the field (4-21) in the game.
With the loss, the Vaqueros drop into a tie for ninth in the Southland Conference standings with Incarnate Word. They trail Stephen F. Austin in eighth by one game, and are two games behind Northwestern State and Houston Christian who sit in a tie for sixth.
Four games remain for the Vaqueros in the conference season, with their next matchup coming on the road this Saturday against Nicholls.
