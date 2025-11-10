x

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 12

6 hours 19 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 1:47 PM November 10, 2025 in News

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros stay undefeated at home after beating Nicholls, 28-21.

UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush talks with Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle on their win and recaps the game.

The Vaqueros will face against McNeese on November 15 at Lake Charles, Louisiana for their final away game of the season. 

