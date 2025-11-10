UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 12

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros stay undefeated at home after beating Nicholls, 28-21.

UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush talks with Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle on their win and recaps the game.

The Vaqueros will face against McNeese on November 15 at Lake Charles, Louisiana for their final away game of the season.