UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
UTRGV football finished off another week of hosting their youth camps this month. This time it was for kids in second through fifth grade, the youngest levels of youth football in the valley.
"You just got to break it down to the basics, and really focus on how to throw a football and how to catch a football, how to tackle and really some education on rules of the game," said UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush.
From competing in the punt, pass and kick contest, to running in a 40 yard dash competition. These kids had a blast learning the steps of the sport while playing on a D1 football field.
"It was a lot of fun since yesterday, we did fun drills and it was very fun," said UTRGV football camper Sebastian Rubalacava.
Coach Bush and his staff hope events like the ones this June ignite a passion for sports into the youth of the RGV.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and...
-
South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting two people
-
McAllen police search for man accused of assaulting a 15-year-old
-
Primera police: Man dies after shooting self, ex-wife and step-daughter
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos