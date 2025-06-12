UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp

UTRGV football finished off another week of hosting their youth camps this month. This time it was for kids in second through fifth grade, the youngest levels of youth football in the valley.

"You just got to break it down to the basics, and really focus on how to throw a football and how to catch a football, how to tackle and really some education on rules of the game," said UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush.

From competing in the punt, pass and kick contest, to running in a 40 yard dash competition. These kids had a blast learning the steps of the sport while playing on a D1 football field.

"It was a lot of fun since yesterday, we did fun drills and it was very fun," said UTRGV football camper Sebastian Rubalacava.

Coach Bush and his staff hope events like the ones this June ignite a passion for sports into the youth of the RGV.