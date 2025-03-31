UTRGV Football open Practice at PSJA Stadium
Pharr, Tx -- The UTRGV Football team held an open practice at PSJA Stadium in Pharr. Daniella Hernandez caught up with three Valley stars to talk about their transition to UTRGV.
"We say rally the valley we truly do want to rally the valley. Us from the valley just want to make sure the whole team gets it because everybody's watching," said UTRGV Freshmen fullback Jaxson Shupe.
