UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
The start of the new college football season was previewed on Monday during the Southland Conference Media Day in San Antonio.
Watch the video above for the full story.
UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush previewed what the public can expect for the Vaqueros’ upcoming season in the video below.
More News
News Video
-
'Very tragic:' Valley Border Patrol agent laid to rest
-
FEMA officials urge Valley residents to apply for aid from March floods...
-
2-year-old Harlingen child found wandering the streets alone
-
Edinburg man charged after 3-year-old son found wandering the street alone
-
McAllen police seeking armed robbery suspect
Sports Video
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
UTRGV Football team at SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...
-
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp kicks off with Super Bowl aspirations
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day