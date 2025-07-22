x

UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day

8 hours 21 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, July 21 2025 Jul 21, 2025 July 21, 2025 6:27 PM July 21, 2025 in Sports - UTRGV Athletics

The start of the new college football season was previewed on Monday during the Southland Conference Media Day in San Antonio.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush previewed what the public can expect for the Vaqueros’ upcoming season in the video below. 

