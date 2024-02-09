x

UTRGV Football Reveals 41 Incoming Vaqueros in its first-ever signing class

1 day 6 hours 46 minutes ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 10:47 PM February 07, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

UTRGV Football celebrated it's first national signing day by adding 41 new vaqueros to its signing class of 2024.

Eight of those future vaqueros -- are familiar Valley faces. Watch the video above for full details on today's signings.

