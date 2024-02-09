UTRGV Football Reveals 41 Incoming Vaqueros in its first-ever signing class
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
UTRGV Football celebrated it's first national signing day by adding 41 new vaqueros to its signing class of 2024.
Eight of those future vaqueros -- are familiar Valley faces. Watch the video above for full details on today's signings.
