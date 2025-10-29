UTRGV football to face UTSA in 2026

UTSA and UTRGV have a contract signed to play against one another in 2026, as first reported by FBSchedules.com.

The game is said to be scheduled for September 5, 2026 and will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. However, neither team is currently listing the game on their official website.

The contract also has UTSA set to pay UTRGV a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game.

News of the matchup comes as the Vaqueros continue to impress in their inaugural season at the FCS level. The Roadrunners would be the first FBS school the Vaqueros football program would face, pending the release of the Vaqueros full schedule for next season.

UTSA is a past coaching stop for UTRGV head coach Travis Bush, who served on the offensive staff for the Roadrunners from 2010-2012.