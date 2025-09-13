x

UTRGV head football coach talks match-up against Langston Lions

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Head Football Coach Travis Bush talks with Channel 5 News' Daniella Hernandez about the upcoming match-up against the Langston Lions.

The UTRGV Vaqueros are currently 2-0 this season.

