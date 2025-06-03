UTRGV hosting football camps this June
UTRGV is planning to host some football camps through the month of June.
The first camps start tomorrow in Edinburg at the Vaquero Performance Center practice fields. Those will be for middle school students.
It start Tuesday morning and ends on Thursday morning.
Next week, a similar camp will be available for youth athletes in grades 2 -5.
More News
News Video
-
Debris believed to be from SpaceX launch washes up in Matamoros beach
-
Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to pay citations
-
Alamo conducting survey for sidewalk improvements
-
Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11 in Progreso house fire
-
Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash