UTRGV hosting football camps this June

June 02, 2025

UTRGV is planning to host some football camps through the month of June. 

The first camps start tomorrow in Edinburg at the Vaquero Performance Center practice fields. Those will be for middle school students.

It start Tuesday morning and ends on Thursday morning. 

Next week, a similar camp will be available for youth athletes in grades 2 -5.

