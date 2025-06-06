UTRGV hosts football camp for young valley athletes

Valley middle school football players got a chance to receive some college-level coaching this week.

UTRGV head coach Travis Bush and his staff hosted a middle school camp for three days in Edinburg. Attendees got to work on their football skills, while also playing in a 7-on-7 tournament.

"It's been good, you know they've been out here, this is the third day," Coach Bush said. "We focused a lot of the fundamentals of the game. Take our offensive segment every day, we force them to go play both sides of football."

"It's fun to get out here and really pour into the community and pour into the kids," UTRGV safeties coach Adrian McDonald said. "I think we had more fun than they did."

The players got to learn basic skills at their own positions to prepare them for their football seasons in the fall. Coach Bush and his staff also gave the kids specific advice on how to be better football players beyond just hitting the practice field.

"To eat well, sleep good, to exercise, and to just play ball," camper Mason Rios said.

"To stay active and get off social media and train every day," Arian Hernandez added.

Coach McDonald said he was excited to give the young athletes in the Valley an inside look at what's coming to their area this fall when the football team finally takes the first for their first game.

"[It's] just kind of encouraging these guys to have an understanding that they have a Division I football program in their backyard," McDonald said. "Exciting time for us, exciting time to have camps and have people on campus and give a chance for everyone to kind of see what's kind of being built here."

UTRGV football will host more youth camps next week, June 10th and 11th for kids in 2nd through 5th grade. They'll also be a one-day camp on June 9th for high school aged athletes.