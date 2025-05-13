UTRGV continues preparation for SLC Baseball Championship in Edinburg

The UTRGV baseball team is just days away from the start of Southland Conference Championship Bracket Play. The tournament will be a double elimination and held right here in the Valley.

Vaqueros head coach Derek Matlock is excited for the opportunity to play these games at home in front of the Valley fans.

"Bringing it back to them and letting them see a championship tournament is very very big and the advantage is definitely for us," Vaqueros head coach Derek Matlock said. "We're playing and sleeping in our own beds and playing in front of the Valley."

Action will begin with the Vaqueros taking the diamond at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday night. They will face off against the rival Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders. Win or lose, the Vaqueros will play again on Friday. Exactly what time depends on the outcome of Thursday's matchup.

"The Southland is outstanding. Every team in it, even some teams that didn't make it are outstanding," Matlock added. "We know it's gonna be a dog fight. Every team in the conference is really really good. So, we're excited for the challenge, and we're gonna have to play really really well to win it."

Tickets are on sale now at UTRGVTickets.com for individual games as well as All-Tournament passes for complete access to the matchups over the course of the event.