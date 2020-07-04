UTRGV in need of more contact tracers to call those possibly infected with COVID-19

Once a person tests positive for the coronavirus, contact tracers start getting in touch with those who were possibly exposed to the disease.

Dr. Michael Dobbs, chief medical officer for UT Health Rio Grande Valley, says those infected get assigned an investigator. Then a tracer will give people a call.

Daniel Alvarado, a contact tracer, says when people answer they have mixed feelings. He helps track infections for the entire state. Dr. Dobbs hopes they can train and hire dozens more, because currently there are a lack of tracers.

Alvarado says if anyone receives a call from 833-753-0909 to answer it.

Anyone interested in applying to become a contact tracer, view listings here.

