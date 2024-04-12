x

UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach

1 day 15 hours 54 minutes ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 8:14 PM April 10, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG -- UTRGV introduced new Head Men's Basketball Coach Kahil Fennell to special guests and media today.

It's his first head coaching job, but comes with assistant coach experience at numerous Division I programs.

Click on the video above for more on the new leader of the Vaqueros men's basketball program.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days