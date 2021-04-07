UTRGV Introduces New Coach Matt Figger

EDINBURG - UTRGV's new men's basketball head coach Matt Figger took the podium on Tuesday for his introductory press conference inside the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Figger, the former head coach at Austin Peay, takes over a program still healing after the death of Lew Hill back in February.

Figger said that next season would be dedicated to Hill and that he hopes to build on the foundation Hill laid out during his five seasons.

UTRGV's hiring of a sitting Division 1 Head Coach is rare and hasn't happened since Pan American hired Abe Lemons in 1973.