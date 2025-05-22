UTRGV lands McAllen Memorial track star Roehl Rogriguez

McAllen Memorial's Roehl Rodriguez signed to stay in the Valley to run at UTRGV on Wednesday.

Rodriguez competed with McAllen Memorial track and cross country. He ran the one-mile, two-mile, and 5k for the Mustangs and he's a three-time state qualifier.

"It means the most representing my community, where I'm from," Rodriguez said. "Getting to put my town on the map pretty much, competing for a really good school... The coaches, the athletes there, facilities, everything it just felt like a second home."