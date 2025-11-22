UTRGV making history with inaugural football season

UTRGV Football’s inaugural season is coming to an end

The Vaqueros got off to a hot start in their first ever game at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium

against Sul Ross State.

It was a sold out game that ended with the Vaqueros dominating 66 to nothing.

Then the team faced their first test on the road against Prairie View A&M.

This one battle-tested the Vaqueros team, with UTRGV getting their first come from behind victory, 27 to 21.

UTRGV would dominate their final non-conference games at home, winning by a combined score of 141 to 13.

Then it was time for the Southland Conference plays, the games that really matter.

The Vaqueros first traveled to Southeastern Louisiana, who was picked 3rd in the pre-season poll.

It was a tough start for the Vaqueros at Strawberry Stadium, but they would fight to make it a respectable 45 to 31.

UTRGV then hosted its first conference game at Vackar Stadium against Houston Christian.

The Vaqueros pulled out a gritty win — 27 to 7 — to keep their record undefeated at home.

The Vaqueros would go 2-2 over their next 4 conference games, winning the ones at home and losing on the road.

Just last week, the Vaqueros proved they were more than just a good team at home.

After falling in a 10 to nothing hole early, the Vaqueros fought back to outscore the McNeese Cowboys 28 to 3 over the last three quarters to pick up their first conference road win.

Now, UTRGV is sitting in fourth place in the SLC standings with a chance to have a perfect home record in their inaugural season.

Not a bad way to kick-off college football in the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video above for the full story.