STC students build furniture for camp dedicated to children with diabetes

South Texas College students helped transform a camp for children with Type 1 diabetes by building furniture for it.

According to a news release, the students helped build furniture, recreational features and sensory stations for the South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association.

The news release stated that students from the college’s construction, architecture, culinary arts and welding programs contributed to the creation of the 30-acre camp located on the outskirts of Willacy and Hidalgo counties.

STC construction supervision faculty member Israel Medrano said the partnership reflects the program’s commitment to giving back to communities in need.

“It’s super important for us to give back,” Medrano said in the release. “We have always said that a commitment to community service is something we always try to instill in our students so they can strive to be better as they grow and provide for their families. Being able to build something knowing it will help these kids is just a wonderful feeling.”

South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association Executive Director and Cofounder Debra Franco said STC’s contributions are accelerating the organization’s dream of building a permanent camp facility that is expected to serve 25,000 children.

Franco said the partnership began after she approached STC departments to explore opportunities for support.

“Partnering with organizations and institutions like South Texas College means the world to us,” Franco said. “Funding is always streamlined and creating a beautiful space where children can feel at home and just be kids is so important. We are trying to create a positive safe haven for children here.”

