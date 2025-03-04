UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell named Joe B. Hall award finalist

As a result of the great strides the Vaqueros men's basketball program has made this winter, UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell is a finalist for the Joe B. Hall award.

The award is given to the top first-time head coach in all of Division I men's basketball.

The winner will be announced in San Antonio at the NCAA National Championship.

The Vaqueros finished with a winning record for the first time in six seasons. They also improved in points per game, points allowed per game, three-point percentage, and field goal percentage.