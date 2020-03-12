x

UTRGV Men Ready For Cal State Bakersfield

4 hours 19 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 10:29 PM March 11, 2020 in Sports

LAS VEGAS - The UTRGV men preparing to face No. 7 Ca State Bakersfield Thursday night.

The Vaqueros the No. 2 seed.

Joel Villanuva met with the team to see how they are feeling about the contest.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days