UTRGV men's basketball holds first practice of the season

The UTRGV men's basketball team held its first practice of the season on Monday.

The team comes into this fall with a new staff that's spearheaded by new head coach Kahil Fennell.

That, along with the team's move into a new conference, provides the Vaqueros with a much-needed fresh start.

The team finished in last place in the WAC last season ahead of this fall's move to the Southland Conference.

The players seem excited about the direction in which things are headed for the program.

"Team chemistry is great compared to the first day to now. It's a big difference," UTRGV junior guard Trey Miller said when asked about what's different for the team this year. "We're all ready to work honestly, so I'm just looking forward to the days after this."

"We all move the ball. It's a team game," Sophomore guard J.J. Howard said, who comes in as one of the team's top returning plays in points per game from last season. "It's gonna be fun moving the ball, getting open threes, getting open looks."

There's still over a month to go before the season officially gets rolling for this Vaqueros team.

The first game is on the road against Nebraska on November 4th.

The home opener is set for November 10th when the men's team welcomes in Champion Christian College.