UTRGV men's golf finished third in SLC tournament

1 hour 59 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 12:05 AM April 24, 2025 in Sports

The UTRGV men's golf team finished third in the SLC tournament in Kerrville.

As a team, the Vaqueros finished five under par today in round three.

Taj Sutherlend led the way for the Vaqueros, shooting an impressive eight under par in the final round.

That put them at two under for the entire tournament, one of three teams to finish under par.

Augusta, an affiliated member of the conference, dominated the tournament by shooting -21 over the three days.

With the third place finish, the Vaqueros golf season comes to an end as Augusta moves on to the NCAA Tournament.

