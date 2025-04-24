UTRGV men's golf finished third in SLC tournament

The UTRGV men's golf team finished third in the SLC tournament in Kerrville.

As a team, the Vaqueros finished five under par today in round three.

Taj Sutherlend led the way for the Vaqueros, shooting an impressive eight under par in the final round.

That put them at two under for the entire tournament, one of three teams to finish under par.

Augusta, an affiliated member of the conference, dominated the tournament by shooting -21 over the three days.

With the third place finish, the Vaqueros golf season comes to an end as Augusta moves on to the NCAA Tournament.