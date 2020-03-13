UTRGV Men's Season Ending Early Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
LAS VEGAS - The UTRGV men's basketball team's season coming to an end early as WAC Vegas was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joel Villanueva spoke with head coach Lew Hill about the impact it had on his staff and players.
More News
News Video
-
STC officials brief students over coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Valley school districts announce suspended travel outside Region One
-
Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to San Juan shooting
-
Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
-
School district renovating Starr County landmark for 175th anniversary