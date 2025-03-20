x

UTRGV organiza el 'Festival anual de teatro latino'

UTRGV organiza el 'Festival anual de teatro latino'
3 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 11:20 AM March 20, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El grupo de teatro de UTRGV invita a la comunidad del Valle a presenciar el festival anual de teatro latino y nos platican de lo que podemos esperar.

Fecha: 2 y 3 de mayo.

Para registrarse al festival de teatro, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days