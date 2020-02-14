UTRGV Plays Dynamo In Friendly
EDINBURG - The UTRGV men's soccer team got a chance to play the Houston Dynamo in a friendly Wednesday night.
The MLS team is in the Valley this week for part of their training camp.
Saturday at 7:00 PM, the RGV FC Toros will face the Dynamo in a friendly at HEB Park.
