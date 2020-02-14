x

UTRGV Plays Dynamo In Friendly

1 week 1 day 3 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 February 05, 2020 9:50 PM February 05, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - The UTRGV men's soccer team got a chance to play the Houston Dynamo in a friendly Wednesday night.

The MLS team is in the Valley this week for part of their training camp.

Saturday at 7:00 PM, the RGV FC Toros will face the Dynamo in a friendly at HEB Park.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days