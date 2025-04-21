UTRGV presenta a su equipo de ballet folklórico
La UTRGV presenta a su equipo de ballet folklórico reconocido nacional e internacionalmente.
Para conocer las próximas presentaciones, vea la entrevista completa.
Acerca de los servicios de la universidad, haz clic aquí.
Invitado:
Miguel Angel Peña Caballero - director UTRGV Ballet Folklórico.
