x

UTRGV presenta a su equipo de ballet folklórico

UTRGV presenta a su equipo de ballet folklórico
5 hours 17 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 11:07 AM April 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La UTRGV presenta a su equipo de ballet folklórico reconocido nacional e internacionalmente. 

Para conocer las próximas presentaciones, vea la entrevista completa. 

Acerca de los servicios de la universidad, haz clic aquí

Invitado:

Miguel Angel Peña Caballero - director UTRGV Ballet Folklórico.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days