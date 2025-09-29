UTRGV releases men's basketball schedule for 2025-26 season

The UTRGV Vaqueros men's basketball team released its schedule 2025-26 season on Monday afternoon.

The Vaqueros will be on the road for six of their first seven games. However, the Vaqueros follow that up with a stretch in which they play at home in seven of eight games from December 7 through January 5.

The schedule features a total of 15 home games in Edinburg and 16 games on the road. The team plays notable non-conference games on the road against Baylor (season opener) and Illinois.

The team opens up conference play on December 3 against Stephen F. Austin.

The team is seeking its first Southland Conference tournament appearance after missing out on a spot last season.

Below is a look at the complete schedule for UTRGV.

(Courtesy: UTRGV Athletics)