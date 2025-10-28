UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger named SLC Offensive Player of the Week

UTRGV quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger was named Southland Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The award comes after Marburger threw for six touchdowns and 440 yards on Saturday against Incarnate Word.

Marburger added a rushing touchdown on top of his masterful performance through the air as the Vaqueros took down the reigning Southland Conference champions on homecoming night.

"The focus we had this week was second to none," Marburger said after the win on Saturday night. "Everyone did their job tonight, honestly. I think you all saw the potential we have for this offense."

Marburger was also named an honorable mention for FCS National Offensive Player of the Week. UTRGV receiver Tony Diaz was named an honorable mention for FCS National Freshman of the Week after a program record 17-reception performance.