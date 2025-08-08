UTRGV's Isabella Burtini nets hat trick in exhibition victory over Monterrey Tech

The UTRGV women's soccer team took down Monterrey Tech at home in Edinburg on Thursday night in an exhibition match.

Isabella Burtini led the charge, netting all three goals in route to a hat trick and a 3-1 win for the Vaqueros. The match is the first against Monterrey Tech for the Vaqueros since 2020, with the two teams having ended in a draw in their previous matchup.

The Vaqueros will now prepare for one more exhibition game against College Station on Saturday before the official start of the season on August 14th. Conference play will not start for the Vaqueros until September 18th.