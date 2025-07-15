UTRGV School of Medicine announces first endowed chair in orthopedic surgery

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine has just added their first endowed chair of orthopedic surgery, according to a news release.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the initiative was officially established as the Subram G. Krishnan M.D. and Sumant "Butch" Krishnan M.D. Endowed Chair for Orthopaedic Surgery, according to the news release.

The endowed chair was established by Drs. Subram and Elizabeth Krishnan, according to the news release. It aims to power the next generation of physicians and transform healthcare in the region.

The endowed chair will attract "top-tier" faculty, drive research and improve patient outcomes, according to the news release. It will also address the shortage of specialized orthopedic care in underserved communities.

The UTRGV School of Medicine leadership has begun forming a search committee to appoint the inaugural holder of the endowed chair, according to the news release.